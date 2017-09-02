JOBS
Venus Williams into fourth round of US Open


Published: Fri, September 1, 2017 @ 5:51 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Venus Williams is into the fourth round of another major after beating Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-3, 6-4.

The No. 9 seed reached the second week for the seventh straight major, the longest active streak in women's tennis. It's the first time since 2010 she reached the fourth round in every major.

Williams, however, was eliminated earlier today from a chance at the No. 1 ranking when Garbine Muguruza reached the round of 16.

