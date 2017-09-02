Regional chamber weighing move from downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN

The president of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber said a move to the Eastwood Mall Complex in Niles is among many options under consideration for when the organization’s lease expires in June 2018.

“We’re looking at options,” said Tom Humphries, the chamber’s president and CEO. “It’s no big deal.”

The organization’s offices now are in the First National Bank Building at 11 Central Square. The chamber has to notify its landlord of a potential move by the end of December.

The chamber will consider other options as well, Humphries said.

“It’s not unusual,” he said. “When you have a lease due, you look at what your options are.”

Michael Conway, executive director of the Mahoning Valley Economic Development Corp., said Humphries discussed the concept with his board in May.

Youngstown Mayor John A. McNally doesn’t want the chamber to leave downtown Youngstown.

“It’s been their home forever,” McNally said. “It’s, quite frankly, the hub of this area.”

The chamber has a good relationship with the city and businesses downtown, McNally said. But he acknowledged the decision probably would come down to money.

Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti said he would like to meet with chamber officials to discuss a potential move.

“I would love to see the chamber retain its presence in Youngstown as it always has,” he said. “It’s important to me personally, and I think it’s important to our community.”

The chamber is an anchor in Youngstown, Traficanti said.

