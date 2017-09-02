JOBS
Psychological testimony expected in Liberty murder case


Published: Fri, September 1, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

WARREN

Several filings in the Sean Clemens aggravated murder case suggest that Clemens’ attorneys plan to use psychological evaluations in an effort to reduce punishment Clemens may face if convicted.

Clemens, 33, of Church Hill-Hubbard Road in Liberty, is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, arson and tampering with evidence in the April 24 killing of Jane Larue Brown, 84. She was killed in her home across the street from where Clemens lived.

Clemens’ murder trial is scheduled for March 19, and his next pretrial hearing is Wednesday.

Clemens admitted to killing Brown and stealing from her home, and could get the death penalty if convicted of certain charges.

