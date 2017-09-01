JOBS
Ohio governor reschedules 19 upcoming executions


Published: Fri, September 1, 2017 @ 5:20 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. John Kasich has rescheduled executions for 19 condemned killers on Ohio's death row.

The reprieves granted by Kasich push most executions previously scheduled over the next several years forward by a few months. The latest is now set for April 21, 2022.

Kasich said today he adjusted the schedule after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this summer upholding Ohio's three-drug lethal injection process.

The governor says the goal is ensuring that executions are carried out in a humane and professional fashion.

Earlier today, Kasich rejected a clemency request by death row inmate Gary Otte, scheduled to die Sept. 13 for killing two people in Parma in suburban Cleveland in 1992.

