JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Officers seize 7 firearms, arrest 3 in 2 raids


Published: Fri, September 1, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Vice squad and Community Police Unit officers serving search warrants investigating drug activity at two separate homes seized a total of seven guns along with drugs.

About 5:15 p.m. Thursday at a 956 Glenmont Ave. home on the North Side, police found a revolver, an MK 1 Smith & Wesson handgun, a 7.62 mm assault rifle and a .50-caliber muzzle-loading rifle.

Arrested is Andree Bowers, 41, of Superior Street and Raymond Jones, 35, who reports said listed the home as his address.

About 7 p.m., officers serving a warrant at a 46 W. Princeton Ave. home on the South Side found three scales, a bag of suspected heroin and an individual dose of suspected heroin, three pills, a bag of suspected marijuana and three handguns.

Arrested there was Deray Johnson, 30, who lists the home as his address.

Read more about the arrests in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes