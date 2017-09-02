Officers seize 7 firearms, arrest 3 in 2 raids

YOUNGSTOWN

Vice squad and Community Police Unit officers serving search warrants investigating drug activity at two separate homes seized a total of seven guns along with drugs.

About 5:15 p.m. Thursday at a 956 Glenmont Ave. home on the North Side, police found a revolver, an MK 1 Smith & Wesson handgun, a 7.62 mm assault rifle and a .50-caliber muzzle-loading rifle.

Arrested is Andree Bowers, 41, of Superior Street and Raymond Jones, 35, who reports said listed the home as his address.

About 7 p.m., officers serving a warrant at a 46 W. Princeton Ave. home on the South Side found three scales, a bag of suspected heroin and an individual dose of suspected heroin, three pills, a bag of suspected marijuana and three handguns.

Arrested there was Deray Johnson, 30, who lists the home as his address.

