Hundreds volunteers for community cleanup today for United Way's Day of Caring

YOUNGSTOWN

A sea of volunteers clad in neon-yellow shirts gathered alongside a pair of trucks emblazoned with the word “REVITALIZE.”

They listened as a man with a megaphone called out orders from atop one of the vehicles. When he finished, the volunteers left the area in an improvised convoy, the East Side their destination.

The volunteers – about 850 – were the workforce behind United Way’s 20th annual Day of Caring today.

Day of Caring – which Youngstown has participated in for the past five years – is the kickoff event to the United Way’s major fundraising campaign, which runs between September and December.

This year, the volunteers — organized by the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Association and the Mahoning County chapter of the American Red Cross – were conducting blight cleanup work and beautification on the East Side near the Royal Oaks tavern. Also planned for the day was the construction of a 16-foot-wide sign reading “Welcome to the East Side” at the corner of Oak Street and Garland Avenue.

Volunteers with hedge clippers trimmed branches along Oak Street while others dug weeds out of cracks along the thoroughfare’s sidewalk.

Read more about the event in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.