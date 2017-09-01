Dashcam video shows Ohio police warning man before fatal shooting

Associated Press

Dashcam video of a fatal police shooting at an Ohio traffic stop shows the officer repeatedly warning a man in the vehicle not to reach for his gun for more than a minute before firing.

Police video, released today at a press briefing, shows Kettering police Officer Jonathon McCoy telling Jason Hoops more than a dozen times to show his hands.

The shooting occurred Sunday evening about 50 miles north of Cincinnati after McCoy pulled over a van for failing to signal a lane change.

In the video, McCoy speaks with the van’s occupants for about a minute and asks for identification before pulling out his gun. McCoy yells at Hoops not to move while two other van occupants are heard pleading with Hoops to listen to McCoy.

McCoy grabbed Hoops’ arm after spotting Hoops reaching for a gun sticking out of his pocket, police Chief Chip Protsman said at the briefing.

“Do not do anything stupid,” McCoy says in the video seconds before firing. “Relax, relax.”

“Get your hands off of me,” Hoops says.

Protsman said McCoy fired after Hoops pulled his arm away from McCoy to reach for his gun. McCoy fired five shots, then four more shots five seconds later after he saw Hoops’ hand reaching down again, Protsman said. It was the first time McCoy shot his gun while on patrol since he became a Kettering officer in May 2015.

Court records show Hoops had two felony convictions in 2009 for assault and possessing controlled substances.

Hoops, who was 33 years old, said he’d rather die than go back to prison and that he’d be willing to “take out any cop that he had to,” according to Protsman, citing a signed statement by someone who knew Hoops.