Cleveland Clinic selects new chief executive

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Clinic has chosen the chief executive of its branch in Abu Dhabi as the clinic’s new president and chief executive.

The health system said today that Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic will succeed its outgoing CEO, Dr. Toby Cosgrove, on Jan. 1.

Mihaljevic, a native of Croatia, joined the Cleveland Clinic in 2004 as a surgeon specializing in robotically assisted heart surgeries. He has been chief executive of the hospital’s branch in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates since 2015.

The Cleveland Clinic is among Ohio’s largest employers, with about 51,000 employees. Besides its sprawling main campus in Cleveland, it also has 10 regional hospitals, outpatient sites throughout northern Ohio, and five out-of-state locations.