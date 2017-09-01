JOBS
Chevy Cruze deliveries show decrease for August


Published: Fri, September 1, 2017 @ 11:59 a.m.

LORDSTOWN — Deliveries of the Chevrolet Cruze are down 26.1percent for the month of August, according to sales data provided by General Motors.

Lordstown-built Cruze sedans account for 13,892 of the 16,500 cars delivered during August. In August 2016, 22,340 Cruze sedans were delivered.

Hatchback versions of the Cruze are assembled in Mexico.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

