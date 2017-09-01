Chevy Cruze deliveries show decrease for August

LORDSTOWN — Deliveries of the Chevrolet Cruze are down 26.1percent for the month of August, according to sales data provided by General Motors.

Lordstown-built Cruze sedans account for 13,892 of the 16,500 cars delivered during August. In August 2016, 22,340 Cruze sedans were delivered.

Hatchback versions of the Cruze are assembled in Mexico.

