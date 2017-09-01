JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Browns to release Osweiler


Published: Fri, September 1, 2017 @ 5:16 p.m.

ESPN is reporting the Cleveland Browns are releasing quarterback Brock Osweiler.

The Athletic first reported news of the release.

The Browns owe the veteran $16 million, but Cleveland does get Houston's 2018 second-round pick as part of the offseason trade between the two.

Osweiler got the start in the first two preseason games for the Browns, then he didn't see the field in the final two.

In the meantime, Cleveland named rookie DeShone Kizer its starter amid reports it had renewed its attempt to trade the veteran Osweiler.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes