Authorities: Teenage girl dies, mother injured in Ohio house fire

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old girl has been killed and her mother injured in a house fire in central Ohio.

A Westerville city spokeswoman today identified the teen as Hannah Sarver. Michelle Sarver, 47, was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries. The fire at the home in the Columbus suburb was reported just after 5 a.m. today.

Firefighters found the teen’s body in her bedroom. An unidentified man got out of the home through the basement while Michelle Sarver and a woman who hasn’t been identified jumped from a second-floor window.

The Westerville spokeswoman says Hannah Sarver was a student at Westerville South High School and Delaware Area Career Center. Authorities say it wasn’t clear whether the home had working smoke detectors.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.