YSU offers scary, intriguing things for students at annual spooky dinner

YOUNGSTOWN

A chicken that didn’t cross the road, witch fingers, worm casseroles and more lined the Youngstown State University Christman Dining Commons for Tuesday evening’s spooky celebration.

YSU Dining by Chartwells presented its annual Halloween Dinner in the hall with Halloween-themed food for students looking to celebrate.

Ramona Moton, YSU Dining by Chartwells supervisor, said she simply loves the festive event.

“My favorite part is not only preparing, but also seeing the excitement from students seeing the spooky food we created,” she said. “On Halloween night we are filled with scary and intriguing things for our students to try.”

The fun doesn’t stop at food, however.

“We get so many kids coming in and showing off their talents with these costumes they make,” Moton said. “The kids are so talented. Every year it gets real crazy in here with their costumes.”

Students in costumes were eligible to win first-, second- and third-place prizes a variety of organizations put together.

