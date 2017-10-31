Youngstown police find loaded gun in stolen car

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police found a loaded .40-caliber handgun inside a stolen car they were chasing about 9:35 p.m. Monday.

Officers in the area of East Florida Avenue and Southern Boulevard were told to be on the lookout for a stolen car. An officer spotted the car stop to pick a woman up from a home on East Florida and drive away before the woman could get in the car.

That officer chased the car across Market Street, where it lost control at West Hillman Avenue and Hillman Street, slid into a garage, traveled through a vacant lot and stopped in front of a home in the 2800 block of Idlewood Avenue. The driver got out and ran away and police could not find him.

The woman was examined by paramedics and released. The gun was found on the floor on the driver’s side of the car, reports said.