JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Trial delayed for ex-Pa. officer accused of raping informant


Published: Tue, October 31, 2017 @ 3:45 p.m.

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A judge has granted a request to delay the trial of a former western Pennsylvania police officer accused of having raped a drug informant as he threatened to file new charges against her.

Ryan Reese, 44, worked for the Connellsville department in 2011, when authorities allege he raped the woman after finding heroin and drug paraphernalia while visiting her home.

Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte sought the delay, saying the alleged victim is hospitalized. The Herald-Standard of Uniontown reports the proceedings will be rescheduled for the next available Westmoreland County trial term.

Earlier this month, a Fayette County jury convicted Reese official oppression but acquitted him of rape and other counts. In another Fayette County case, he was convicted of corruption of a minor but acquitted of sexual assault.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes