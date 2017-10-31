Trial delayed for ex-Pa. officer accused of raping informant

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A judge has granted a request to delay the trial of a former western Pennsylvania police officer accused of having raped a drug informant as he threatened to file new charges against her.

Ryan Reese, 44, worked for the Connellsville department in 2011, when authorities allege he raped the woman after finding heroin and drug paraphernalia while visiting her home.

Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte sought the delay, saying the alleged victim is hospitalized. The Herald-Standard of Uniontown reports the proceedings will be rescheduled for the next available Westmoreland County trial term.

Earlier this month, a Fayette County jury convicted Reese official oppression but acquitted him of rape and other counts. In another Fayette County case, he was convicted of corruption of a minor but acquitted of sexual assault.