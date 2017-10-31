JOBS
'Puerto Rican Princess' faces prostitution charges


Published: Tue, October 31, 2017 @ 12:20 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Austintown police arrested an area woman who is accused of soliciting sex through the internet.

Luz Goines, 19, of Kendis Circle, Youngstown, is charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools.

Police said they answered Goines' ad, titled "The Puerto Rican Princess," in a men-seeking-women section of an undisclosed classifieds website.

Police arrested Goines at a residence on South Raccoon Road Monday afternoon, the report said.

Goines is the latest APD arrest in an ongoing effort to curb prostitution in the area. Her court date is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

