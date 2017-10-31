Police told man was carjacked in Warren and dumped naked in Southington

WARREN

Police say two men took a car from Norwood Street Northwest at 3 a.m. Sunday and put the owner, 20, in the back seat and drove him to Southington, where they dropped him off beside the road, naked.

The woman said she was driving in the Norwood area and observed two males with guns approach a Mercury Milan and tap on the glass. The victim was inside the car, apparently sleeping, she said.

The two males ordered the victim to give them the car and threatened to come back to the home if he called police, she said.

The woman called 911 again later and advised she was now near the Ohio State Highway Patrol barracks on U.S. Route 422 in Southington and observed a naked man in the grass who appeared to be the man from the stolen car. She said the men in the Milan drove back toward Warren.

Warren police drove to Route 422 and found the victim, who said he didn't know why he had been car jacked. Police labeled the incident an aggravated burglary. The man said his phone had been taken also.

The Highway Patrol provided the victim pants and took him home. The vehicle was entered into a stolen-vehicle database.

The witness described one of the two robbers as wearing a "beanie" and glasses. The other was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.