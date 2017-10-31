JOBS
Pa. U.S. Rep Kelly hosts tele-town hall Thursday on Medicare open enrollment


Published: Tue, October 31, 2017 @ 6:47 p.m.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-3rd, will host a toll-free telephone town hall meeting Thursday evening for constituents of the 3rd Congressional District to ask questions and receive answers about the Medicare Open Enrollment Period for 2018.

The call will feature expert guidance from special guests at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Social Security Administration, and APPRISE.

Those interested can call in between 7:10 to 8:10 p.m.

To participate, dial 877-228-2184 and enter event ID 19013 at the time of the event.

