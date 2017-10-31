Pa. company denies allegation of racially motivated firing

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania insulation company has denied all allegations after a former employee accused them of racial discrimination in a lawsuit earlier this month.

Christopher Shaffer, of Middletown, filed a complaint against Elizabethtown-based Appalachian Insulation Supply on Oct. 5. LNP newspaper reports the company filed its response Oct. 25.

Shaffer alleges he was terminated because he refused an order to fire a black employee for what he alleges was “for no purpose ... other than the color of his skin.”

The company says that employee didn’t pass tests and wasn’t qualified for the job.

The company says Shaffer’s employment was terminated for “entirely legitimate” reasons.

Shaffer is seeking $400,000 in compensatory damages and $50,000 in back pay, along with punitive damages and attorney fees.