JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Pa. company denies allegation of racially motivated firing


Published: Tue, October 31, 2017 @ 1:10 p.m.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania insulation company has denied all allegations after a former employee accused them of racial discrimination in a lawsuit earlier this month.

Christopher Shaffer, of Middletown, filed a complaint against Elizabethtown-based Appalachian Insulation Supply on Oct. 5. LNP newspaper reports the company filed its response Oct. 25.

Shaffer alleges he was terminated because he refused an order to fire a black employee for what he alleges was “for no purpose ... other than the color of his skin.”

The company says that employee didn’t pass tests and wasn’t qualified for the job.

The company says Shaffer’s employment was terminated for “entirely legitimate” reasons.

Shaffer is seeking $400,000 in compensatory damages and $50,000 in back pay, along with punitive damages and attorney fees.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes