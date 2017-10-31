JOBS
Mahoning County High School aide placed on leave after indictment


Published: Tue, October 31, 2017 @ 4:26 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — An instructional assistant at Mahoning County High School has been placed on leave after being indicted last week by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Eric Ratliff is charged with child endangering. Ratliff was also placed on leave Thursday, the day the indictment was issued, and has not been back to the school since then.

A news release stressed the charge did not occur on school grounds and no student of the school was involved.

