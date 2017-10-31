JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

HAMAD TRIAL | Life or death penalty phase begins 9 a.m. Monday


Published: Tue, October 31, 2017 @ 10:26 a.m.

WARREN

The penalty phase of the Nasser Hamad aggravated murder trial will begin at 9 a.m. Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

One of the attorneys for Hamad, 48, of state Route 46 in Howland, told Judge Ronald Rice Monday after Hamad was found guilty of two counts of aggravated murder and six counts of attempted aggravated murder that one of the witnesses they expected to call for the penalty phase will not be available until Monday.

The penalty phase allows Hamad's attorneys to present witnesses to provide mitigating evidence in Hamad's favor to show why he should not receive a death sentence.

Prosecutors are able to cross examine the witnesses.

The six men and six women on the jury will then weigh whether the aggravating circumstances of killing two or more people outweighs the mitigating evidence presented. Judge Rice can then affirm the jury's sentence or give a different one.

If Hamad escapes the death penalty, jurors could give him life in prison without parole, or life in prison with parole eligibility after 25 or 30 years.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes