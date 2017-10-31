Eastgate seeks TIGER grant for Youngstown SMAR²T Network

YOUNGSTOWN — Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, the metropolitan planning organization for Mahoning and Trumbull counties, has submitted a Transportation Infrastructure Generating Economic Recover, TIGER, Grant application to the U.S. Department of Transportation to go to the Youngstown SMAR²T Network.

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments seeks $10.2 million in federal support.

The Youngstown SMAR²T Network will connect: strategic, medical, manufacturing, academic, residential, recreational, technology and employment centers that are located in the city’s economic core.

Key project elements include the reconstruction of Fifth Avenue, Rayen Avenue, Front Street, Commerce Street and Park Avenue into safe and complete streets; the introduction of a transit circulator and minihubs that include a main transit hub at Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Youngstown campus; and improvements to pedestrian and bicycle facilities that include dedicated bike lanes and marked paths to Mill Creek MetroParks.