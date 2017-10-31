Driving lesson leads to drug charges after traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man arrested early today on drug charges told police he was teaching a man how to drive in exchange for crack cocaine.

Reports said police pulled over a car about 6:10 a.m. today at East Federal Street and South Avenue for an improper turn. Reports said police smelled marijuana in the car and asked the driver and passenger of the car, Stephen Mazzola, 21, to get out.

On the seat where Mazzola was sitting police found a crack pipe and when he was searched they found two bags of heroin in his coat pocket, reports said.

Mazzola was arrested on charges of possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Reports said on the way to the jail Mazzola denied the heroin was his and said he was teaching the driver of the car that was pulled over how to drive in exchange for crack cocaine.

At the jail, corrections officers found a syringe in Mazzola's underwear, reports said.