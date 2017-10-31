UPDATE | Driver to be charged in death of battalion chief Russo

ASHTABULA

The driver of a van troopers with the Ashtabula post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said collided with a motorcycle driven by Youngstown Fire Department Battalion Chief Ronald Russo will be charged with vehicular manslaughter and failure to yield.

Josephine Palmer, 48, will be arraigned on the charges at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 8 in Ashtabula Municipal Court. The vehicular manslaughter charge is a first degree misdemeanor.

Russo, 64, of Poland, was riding a motorcycle when it collided with a van at the intersection of state Route 45 and North Bend Road in Saybrook Township at 12:51 p.m. Oct. 20 when he collided with the van and was killed. Russo was riding with his brother Bob at the time he was killed.