Dad of Cincinnati Zoo’s famous baby hippo has ailing health


Published: Tue, October 31, 2017 @ 1:05 p.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Zoo says the father of its famous baby hippo, Fiona, is in declining health.

Zookeepers say the 36-year-old hippo named Henry has repeatedly lost his appetite, and he hasn’t responded to treatments for an internal infection. Zoo officials say they are doing everything they can to keep the hippo comfortable.

The zoo says the average life expectancy for a Nile hippopotamus like Henry is 35 years.

Henry’s declining health comes after a year where his offspring Fiona became a social media sensation. She was born six weeks early but survived and thrived.

Zoo officials say they are grateful for the community’s support during “the toughest of times.”

