38 Special coming to Stambaugh

Rock band 38 Special will bring their signature southern sound to Youngstown, March 15, at 7:30 p.m.

The band is best known for its hits “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance” and more.

Tickets for this show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium.

For tickets, call 330-259-0555, go to stambaughauditorium.com, or visit the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium. The box office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. 6 p.m.