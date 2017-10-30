Youngstown man gets 18-month prison term

YOUNGSTOWN — A Gluck Street man who had people cheering for him earlier this year while he led Boardman police on a chase was sentenced to 18 months in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The sentence given today to Jamal Wingo – he pleaded guilty in September to charges of fleeing and eluding, tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine, all felonies – will run concurrent with a two-year federal prison sentence he will serve on a probation violation stemming from the chase.

Judge Lou D’Apolito told Wingo that at 36, it is time he makes some changes in his life.

“At some point you’ve got to figure this out,” Judge D’Apolito said.

