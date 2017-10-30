JOBS
World Series: Astros win crazy Game 5 for 3-2 lead


Published: Mon, October 30, 2017 @ 1:47 a.m.

HOUSTON — Alex Bregman delivered an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Houston Astros a 13-12 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in a wild Game 5 of the World Series early Monday morning.

Houston trailed 4-0 and 7-4 before rallying against Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers' bullpen. The Astros hit five home runs and the teams have combined for 22 in the series.

Houston now leads 3-2 and can clinch its first World Series with a win in Game 6 Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

