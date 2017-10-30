West Side man charged for brandishing machete

YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning Avenue man is in the Mahoning County jail on $5,000 bond after he was arraigned on charges he threatened to kill a woman and three of her children early Saturday morning.

Reports said police were called about 12:50 a.m. to the home of Joseph Creekmore, 36, for a report of a suicidal male. When they arrived, they found Creekmore bleeding from two cuts to his arm.

Reports said the woman told police Creekmore was drinking and threatened to kill himself with the machete. When she stood up to protect herself, he held the blade to her throat and threatened to kill her and her children.

Creekmore was also barred from having any contact with the woman during his arraignment in municipal court before Judge Elizabeth Kobly.