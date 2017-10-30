U.S. EPA to award grant to Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership

CHICAGO

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will award an Environmental Justice Small Grant to Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership in Warren.

EPA’s Environmental Justice Small Grants program provides funding of up to $30,000 per year for non-profit and tribal organizations to work with stakeholders in industry, government, and academia to help communities understand and manage exposure to environmental hazards and risks.

Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership will create an educational initiative in Warren to reduce exposure to potential soil contamination from former industrial activities.

The initiative includes creating a curriculum of best practices for reusing vacant land through urban agriculture, recreation or other purposes. Educational materials will be distributed before, during, and after nearby demolitions and during the launch or continued reuse of vacant land for food production or recreation.