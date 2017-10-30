UPDATE | Some details released in shooting in Walmart parking lot

AUSTINTOWN — Police said a man shot at Austintown Wal Mart about 8 a.m. today was targeted at that location.

Police Chief Bob Gavalier said he could not release the victim’s name at this time, and said everyone involved is not from the area.

The victim, who was shot in the chest while sitting in a parked car, was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, and Gavalier said he is in good condition.



This is a developing story.