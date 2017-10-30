Theft of $126K in unauthorized checks reported in Boardman

BOARDMAN — Township police are investigating a report of grand theft from an area business, according to a police report.

According to the report, a man who identified himself as the former owner of Komar Plumbing on Roche Way told police he recently discovered a bookkeeper for the business had written more than $100,000 worth of unauthorized checks.

The man told police while at the bank for another matter, he discovered the woman had written out company checks to her husband.

He reported to police she wrote out 12 unauthorized checks to two people between September 2014 and September 2016. The 12 checks totaled $126,332, he said.

The man sold the business in December and told police the woman no longer works there.