Skype lecture planned Wednesday with prof who developed chemical-sensing bracelets


Published: Mon, October 30, 2017 @ 2:27 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A lecture featuring Kim Anderson, a professor of environmental and molecular toxicology at Oregon State University who developed chemical-sensing bracelets, will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Youngstown State University campus in Cushwa Hall Room B100.

Anderson’s bracelets detect various chemicals the wearers come in contact with over the course of their daily lives.

The lecture is a part of an annual science lecture series organized by Ray Beiersdorfer, professor of geology at YSU.

