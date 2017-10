YOUNGSTOWN — Ronald A. "Ron" Marian, 76, longtime executive director of the Mahoning County Mental Health Board, died Saturday.

Marian retired as director in April 2014.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman, and 9 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1125 Turin St.