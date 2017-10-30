Ragan will not seek another term on Mill Creek MetroParks board

YOUNGSTOWN — Mill Creek MetroParks board member John Ragan will not seek another term when his term expires Dec. 31, Mahoning County Probate Judge Robert N. Rusu Jr., the park board’s appointing authority, announced today.

Ragan first was appointed to the five-member park board in December 2009.

The judge said he will again use a citizens’ selection committee to fill the board vacancy. The committee is comprised of 10 area residents who represent a wide swath of interests related to the park.

Interested candidates for the park board seat must file a written application at Mahoning County Probate Court by 4:40 p.m. Nov. 15. Applications can be obtained at the court or at probate.mahoningcountyoh.gov.

The judge plans to have the new board member in place in time for the January park board meeting.