Pennsylvania firefighter denounced by company after racist Facebook post


Published: Mon, October 30, 2017 @ 12:30 p.m.

LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania firefighter has been denounced by his fire company after racist comments he made on Facebook about a Kellogg’s cereal mascot.

Justin Snyder, a firefighter with Speedwell Engine and Hose Company in Lebanon, made the comments Wednesday on his Facebook page. The Lebanon Daily News reports Snyder was reacting to a national news story that Kellogg’s would be redesigning the Kellogg’s Corn Pops cereal box after they received a complaint on Twitter the art was racially insensitive.

The box shows cartoon Corn Pops hanging out in a mall. The only brown Corn Pop depicted is working as a janitor.

Speedwell Engine and Hose said Snyder’s comments do not represent the company, and they are taking actions to address the matter.

