OSHP troopers seize 58 pounds of weed after traffic stop

MILAN — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against two California men after a traffic stop in Erie County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 58 pounds of marijuana, which is valued at about $135,430.



At 11:10 a.m. Friday, troopers stopped a 2013 Cadillac with California registration for following too close violation on Interstate 80. Criminal indicators were observed and a U.S. Border Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable-cause search revealed the contraband.



The suspects, James P. Turner, 26, and Pedro J. Nunez, 24, both from Bakersfield, Calif., were incarcerated in the Erie County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana.

If convicted, each could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.