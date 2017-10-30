Manafort turns himself in as part of Mueller probe

WASHINGTON — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has just turned himself in on charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the 2016 election

Various media sources including the Washington Post and CNN are reporting his former business partner Rick Gates will also turn himself in this morning.

The precise charges the men face were not immediately clear, the Post reported.

The news has been anticipated since CNN reported Friday night that a grand jury had approved the first charges in Mueller’s investigation. That report was was later confirmed by others including the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.