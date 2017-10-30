Man pleads not guilty to charges he shot at father's car

YOUNGSTOWN — A Bonnie Brae Avenue man was arraigned today in municipal court after reports said he fired a gun at his father's car during a fight.

Leslie Burke Jr., 18, was arraigned by Judge Elizabeth Kobly in municipal court on charges of discharging a firearm within city limits, criminal damaging, possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges. His bond is set at $9,000.

Reports said police were called about 4:35 p.m. Friday to Burke's home for a report of a fight with a gun. Witnesses said Burke's father was arguing in the drive with a woman when Burke fired six shots at the car with a .25-caliber pistol, then fought with his father before leaving.

The car was hit five times, police said.

Burke was spotted on a nearby street but ran into nearby Mill Creek Park when spotted by police.

He was caught with help of park police in the park, reports said. Police found a bag of marijuana on him, reports said.