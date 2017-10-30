Kenyan president is declared winner of troubled election

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — President Uhuru Kenyatta today was declared the overwhelming winner of a rerun election boycotted by Kenya's main opposition leader, collecting 98 percent of the vote but also exposing the divisions roiling this East African country.

While Kenyatta's backers celebrated his re-election, angry supporters of his rival, Raila Odinga, skirmished with police in Nairobi slums and burned tires in Kisumu, one of the opposition strongholds in western Kenya.

Kenya's election commission said the turnout of registered voters in the Oct. 26 election was about 40 percent, compared with roughly twice that in August balloting that was nullified by the Supreme Court because of what it called "irregularities and illegalities."

The rerun was marred by deadly clashes between police and Odinga supporters in the days that followed.

Kenyatta said he expected Odinga followers to mount new legal challenges, indicating the long saga that has left many Kenyans weary of conflict and has hurt business in East Africa's economic hub is not over.

"My victory today was just part of a process that is likely to once again be subjected to a constitutional test through our courts," Kenyatta said at the election commission headquarters after results were announced that gave him a second term. "I will submit to this constitutional path."

Kenyatta said he would consider dialogue with the opposition after the outcome of any court proceedings. He also described his victory as a validation of his win in August, saying the 7.5 million votes he received this time amounted to 90 percent of what he got earlier.