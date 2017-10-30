Judge sets bond at $525K for suspect in Friday fatal shooting

YOUNGSTOWN — Judge Elizabeth Kobly of municippal court today set bond at $525,000 for the suspect in the shooting death of a man Friday afternoon at a 1172 Verona Ave. home.

Kenneth Daniels of Market Street was arraigned on charges of murder and carrying a concealed weapon for the death of TreVaughn Bell, 24, who was shot in the yard and later died at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Assistant City Prosecutor Jeff Moliterno said Bell was able to tell police Daniels shot him. A police dog found Daniels a short distance away, and Daniels had a 9mm handgun on him when he was found.

Moliterno said police also found two 9mm shell casings in the East Side yard where Bell was shot.