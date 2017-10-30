JOBS
Federal court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy


Published: Mon, October 30, 2017 @ 1:32 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal court in Washington is barring President Donald Trump from changing the government's policy on military service by transgender people.

Trump announced in an August memo he intended to reverse course on a 2016 policy that allowed troops to serve openly as transgender individuals. He said he would order a return to the policy before June 2016, under which service members could be discharged for being transgender.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote today transgender members of the military who had sued over the change were likely to win their lawsuit and barred the Trump administration from reversing course.

