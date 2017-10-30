JOBS
Audit: $164K misused by former cashiers at Grambling State


Published: Mon, October 30, 2017 @ 2:10 p.m.

MONROE, La. (AP) — Three former cashiers at Grambling State University are accused of improperly increasing campus spending account balances by $164,000 for 35 students, including two of the ex-workers.

Those are among the findings in an audit released today by Louisiana Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera's office, which said the actions may have violated state and federal laws.

The News-Star reports the legislative auditor was notified of discrepancies found in an internal audit, prompting the investigation.

Grambling State President Rick Gallot notified the auditor nearly $118,000 in funds were identified as misappropriated by former employees. Purpera's office found another $46,000 in improper transactions.

In a written response, Gallot says the university has eliminated cashiers' ability to manually allocate dollars to the spending accounts and added new controls and management reviews of accounting systems.

