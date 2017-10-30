Attorney general wants Mecca clerk to resign or be removed

MECCA

The Ohio Attorney General’s office is asking a Mecca Township woman to resign as fiscal officer after she was accused of purposely failing to perform her fiscal responsibilities.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s office received a Fiscal Integrity Act complaint against Mecca’s fiscal officer Deborah Drawl, accusing her of making several unexplained financial entries, failing to reconcile the books and failing to complete an annual financial report for 2016. The auditor’s office referred the matter to the attorney general’s Office which responded by asking Drawl to resign before it proceeded to file a removal action.

If Drawl chooses not to resign, the office will seek her removal by filing a complaint in Trumbull County Common Pleas court.