Teens put driving skills to the test in Boardman

Staff report

BOARDMAN



Teresa Jindra had high trepidation about whether her two children would be comfortable driving, but you could safely say that her attitude has taken a 180-degree turn.

“You’re getting intense training in what amounts to a few minutes in a regular driving class about what could happen,” the Twinsburg woman observed, referring to Sunday’s annual Tire Rack Street Survival teen driver safety class in Boardman Park. “It eases my mind as a parent.”

Jindra’s 16-year-old children, Arty and Maria, were among the teens who participated in the challenging 15-year-old program, which featured a variety of challenging extreme simulations to help improve driver competence, confidence and maneuverability via hands-on experience and potential real-world situations.

Car crashes are the leading killer of teens and young adults age 15 to 20, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Program sponsors and primary funders were the Mahoning Valley Sports Car Club of America, Tire Rack of South Bend, Ind., and the BMW Club of America.