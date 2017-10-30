Hundreds gather at solemn, moving funeral for slain Girard officer

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Fallen Girard police Officer Justin Leo was laid to rest Sunday after a somber and moving funeral ceremony at Youngstown State University's Beeghly Center. Hundreds of police officers from all across Ohio and surrounding states filled the gymnasium, which was converted to a makeshift cathedral for the service, which included remembrances from Officer Leo's family and friends.

The most anguished remarks came from Girard police Chief John Norman, who paused repeatedly to gather himself as he spoke.

"It's been a tough week, a tough few days," Norman said. "It's times like these that make us wonder why we [police officers] do this. The reason is we all want to make a difference. In their most desperate times, people want us there, and we want to be there."

Officer Leo was shot while responding to a domestic dispute Oct. 21. He died later the same night at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

