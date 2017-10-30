Girl's Night Out at Ciminero's set

NILES

Northeast Ohio Adoption Services is hosting a Girl’s Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Ciminero’s Banquet Center, 123 N. Main St. Join NOAS for an evening of laughter with Karen Vadino, a nationally recognized speaker and humorist with more than 30 years experience in the fields of human services and chemical dependency. Laughter is the best medicine.

There will be a buffet dinner for $20 along with a 50-50 raffle and chance auction. Also included in the price is the bottomless wine and the complimentary glass.