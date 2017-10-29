Forever Safe hosts Passion for Compassion

SALEM

Forever Safe Farm will host its first annual “Passion for Compassion,” reverse raffle, basket auction and dinner, at 5 p.m. Saturday at Boneshakers, 544 E. Pershing St.

Forever Safe Farm, a nonprofit animal sanctuary, was built by Karrin and Rob Campf over 26 acres of rolling hills and pasture. Animals come to the farm in a variety of different and unusual ways but mostly through abuse/neglect or abandonment cases. Forever Safe Farm calls more than 100 animals “family.” From camels to coatimundi to wallabies to deer, no animal has to worry about tomorrow.

The featured speaker is Annette Bragg, who has worked with Forever Safe Farm on rescues. Bragg will provide the audience with a message of inspiration as well as share her passion for animal advocacy.

Dinner will be a vegan buffet with a vegetarian option created by Boneshakers chef, Eric Carcione. Tickets are $75, which include dinner for two and one chance at winning the $1,500 reverse raffle prize. Tickets can be reserved by calling or texting Stephanie Peterson at 330-573-2768 or by stopping in at R-K-Campf Transport, 465 Newgarden Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For information, call Karrin at 330-727-8909 or Stephanie at 330-573-2768 or 330-332-9645.