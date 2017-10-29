JOBS
« News Home

F5RS looking for homes for bunnies


Published: Sun, October 29, 2017 @ 4:19 a.m.

NORTH LIMA

F5RS, a no-kill, small animal rescue and sanctuary nonprofit organization, will have adoptable bunnies at the Hermitage Petco, 1145 N. Hermitage Road in Hermitage, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The group will also bring bunnies for adoption to the Niles Pet Smart in the Eastwood Mall complex from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11.

The F5RS does not do instant adoptions, but interested people can visit petfinder.com to view the bunnies or to pre-apply.

F5RS will also have certified and registered therapy bunnies from Bunnies in Baskets at the Warren Public Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and at the Cortland Public Library from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14. The Read to SomeBunny program is open to children ages 5 to 12. Children can bring a favorite book to read or select one at the library.

For information or to register, call the Warren Library at 330-399-8807 and the Cortland Library at 330-638-6335.

