Comments sought on proposal to open records on grand-jury proceedings


Published: Sun, October 29, 2017 @ 5:20 p.m.

COLUMBUS

The public can submit comments on a proposed rule change that could lead to some Ohio grand jury records being released to the public.

The Columbus Dispatch reported a task force appointed by Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor in the wake of police shootings recommended the rule change last year concerning secret grand jury proceedings.

The aim of the task force was to increase the public’s confidence in the grand jury system following fatal police shootings of blacks that resulted in no criminal charges against officers.

The change would allow members of the public to petition a court to open records of grand jury proceedings.

The Supreme Court has until mid-January to decide whether to submit the change to the Ohio Legislature for approval.

