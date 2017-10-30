Closing arguments scheduled Monday at Hamad trial; deliberations to begin

Staff report

WARREN

After hearing from more than 30 witnesses last week, jurors will hear closing arguments Monday and begin to deliberate whether Nasser Hamad is guilty of two counts of aggravated murder and several counts of attempted murder.

Hamad, 48, is accused of killing Josh Haber, 19, and Joshua Williams, 20, and injuring April Trent-Vokes, 42, Bryce Hendrickson, 19, and John Shively, 17, by firing a handgun at them Feb. 25.

They were shot after Trent-Vokes drove them to Hamad’s house on state Route 46 in Howland on Feb. 25 in an ongoing feud involving Hamad’s girlfriend, Tracy Hendrickson, 47.

Jurors were selected over nine days starting Oct. 11 and started hearing testimony Oct. 23.

Testimony consisted of more than a dozen witnesses who passed through the busy Route 46 corridor near the Eastwood Mall complex that day and saw some part of the confrontation that began near Hamad’s house with a fistfight and ended near the road with gunfire.

